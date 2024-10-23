Open Menu

President Appoints Justice Yahya Afridi As Next Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 08:40 AM

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday appointed Justice Yahya Afridi, a Supreme Court judge, as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The president made the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi for a period of three years with effect from October 26, 2024, according to a President House press release.

The appointment was made in exercise of the powers conferred under Articles 175 A (3), 177 and 179 of the constitution.

President Zardari also approved October 26 as the date for administering the oath of office to Justice Yahya Afridi as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

