President appoints Maqbool Gondal as Controller General Accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Maqbool Ahmed Gondal as Controller General of Accounts.

Maqbool Ahmed Gondal is the Grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service.

The president approved the appointment under section IV of the Controller General of Accounts Ordinance.

Maqbool Ahmed Gondal will fill the seat vacated after the retirement of Farrukh Ahmed Hameedi.