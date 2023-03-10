President appoints Prof Niaz Ahmed as VC Quaid-e-Azam varsity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed as vice chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University.

The president earlier had conducted indepth interviews of three candidates on the recommendations of the search committee.

The committee had recommended the Names of Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Raheel Qamar and Fazal Khalid.

The president approved the appointment in line with the Act of the Quaid-e-Azam University.