President Appoints Professor Ahmad Al-Ameri As IIU Pro-chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

President appoints Professor Ahmad Al-Ameri as IIU pro-chancellor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday appointed Professor Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri as Pro- Chancellor of International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Earlier, Professor Ahmad Salem Muhammad Al- Ameri was serving as Rector of Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh of Saudi Arabia since March 2019.

During his academic career, the newly appointed pro-chancellor had also served at King Saud University besides being adviser of various ministries of the Kingdom.

He holds Masters and PhD degrees in public administration from State University of New York.\867

