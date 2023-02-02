UrduPoint.com

President Appoints Shahzad Atta Elahi As Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of Advocate of Supreme Court Barrister Shahzad Atta Elahi as Attorney General of Pakistan.

The president appointed Barrister Shahzad Elahi on the position after Mansoor Usman did not assume the office after his appointment.

President Alvi made the said appointment under Article 100 of the Constitution and Rules of business.

More Stories From Pakistan

