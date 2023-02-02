President appoints Shahzad Atta Elahi as Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of Advocate of Supreme Court Barrister Shahzad Atta Elahi as Attorney General of Pakistan.

The president appointed Barrister Shahzad Elahi on the position after Mansoor Usman did not assume the office after his appointment.

President Alvi made the said appointment under Article 100 of the Constitution and Rules of business.