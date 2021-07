President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha as new Governor Baluchistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha as new Governor Baluchistan.

The President made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Governor Baluchistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.