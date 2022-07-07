President appoints three additional judges of Peshawar High Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of three additional judges of the Peshawar High Court.

The appointment has been made for a period of one year, on advice of the prime minister.

The district and session judges who have been appointed as additional judges of Peshawar High Court included Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr Khurshid Iqbal.