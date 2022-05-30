UrduPoint.com

President Appoints Two ECP Members From Punjab, KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 05:14 PM

President appoints two ECP members from Punjab, KP

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan as members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (R) Ikramullah Khan as members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) respectively.

The president made these appointments in terms of Article 218 (2) (b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.Both the positions fell vacant due to the retirement of Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member Punjab) and Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser (member KP).

