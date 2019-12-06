UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Appreciates Efforts Of British Asian Trust For Women's Empowerment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:33 PM

President appreciates efforts of British Asian Trust for women's empowerment

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appreciated the efforts of British Asian Trust for their support for women empowerment through skills development and job creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appreciated the efforts of British Asian Trust for their support for women empowerment through skills development and job creation.

The President also commended their support in addressing the women mental health and their contribution in raising awareness and making services accessible and affordable to all.

The President was talking to a delegation of British Asian Trust led by its Chief Executive Richard Hawkes, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President highlighted the use of modern technologies to train community health workers and teachers in the recognition and management of mental health issues.

He also mentioned the important role to be played by the mosque to address the social issues which have been stigmatized like population growth, stunting and communicable diseases.

The President stressed that there was a need to get rid of the 'asylum' mentality and show that with the right care, an individual could be productive and live a good quality of life.

The delegation apprised the President about modalities through which they could raise the profile of mental health as an issue and work to reduce the stigma around it.

The British Asian Trust is a Diaspora-led organisation in the UK, founded by HRH the Prince of Wales and a group of Visionary British Asians in 2007.

The Trust brings together the South Asian Diaspora to support large-scale, lasting change across the region, working for a South Asia that is prospering and fair for all.

Trust has been working in Pakistan for 10 years. The Trust convenes powerfulcross-sector partnerships and is committed to working with Government stakeholders where possible.

Its two main areas of support in the country are women's economic empowerment through skills development and job creation; and mental health.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Job Wales Women Mosque All Government Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

1 hour ago

WEEGS 2019 to address women’s advancement across ..

1 hour ago

Family appeals for help against influential proper ..

2 minutes ago

NAB does not contact relatives of accused: Fake pe ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Science and Technology appoints Techno ..

2 minutes ago

Pedersen Says Nusra Not Weakened, Maybe Even Stren ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.