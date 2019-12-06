President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appreciated the efforts of British Asian Trust for their support for women empowerment through skills development and job creation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appreciated the efforts of British Asian Trust for their support for women empowerment through skills development and job creation.

The President also commended their support in addressing the women mental health and their contribution in raising awareness and making services accessible and affordable to all.

The President was talking to a delegation of British Asian Trust led by its Chief Executive Richard Hawkes, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President highlighted the use of modern technologies to train community health workers and teachers in the recognition and management of mental health issues.

He also mentioned the important role to be played by the mosque to address the social issues which have been stigmatized like population growth, stunting and communicable diseases.

The President stressed that there was a need to get rid of the 'asylum' mentality and show that with the right care, an individual could be productive and live a good quality of life.

The delegation apprised the President about modalities through which they could raise the profile of mental health as an issue and work to reduce the stigma around it.

The British Asian Trust is a Diaspora-led organisation in the UK, founded by HRH the Prince of Wales and a group of Visionary British Asians in 2007.

The Trust brings together the South Asian Diaspora to support large-scale, lasting change across the region, working for a South Asia that is prospering and fair for all.

Trust has been working in Pakistan for 10 years. The Trust convenes powerfulcross-sector partnerships and is committed to working with Government stakeholders where possible.

Its two main areas of support in the country are women's economic empowerment through skills development and job creation; and mental health.