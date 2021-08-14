President appreciates performance of Olympians

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday lauded performance of two Pakistani athletes who prominently competed in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday lauded performance of two Pakistani athletes who prominently competed in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

During a call on by the Olympians Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib, the president said they had brought laurels to the country with their outstanding display of talent.

He expressed his confidence that Pakistani athletes would also perform better in the future, a press release said.

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was also present during the meeting.

The president also gave away cheques to the athletes.