KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appreciated the Rotary for its efforts taken in improving the health sector, particularly for polio eradication.

He was talking to a Rotary delegation, which called on him at the Governor House. The delegation comprised of Rotary Trustee Aziz Memon, Zonal Coordinator Sindh Masood Bhatti and District Convenor Farhan.

Dr Alvi said said the situation of basic health services was not upto the mark and poor women did not have access to medical facilities and lady health workers had to play a pivotal role in that regard, he added.

"We should focus on the preventive measures and we can offer incentives for vaccination," he added, maintaining that lady health workers and midwives could be trained for the baby healthcare as NAVTTC and TEVTA had huge number of training programmes.

Dr Alvi said the government had allocated huge funds for empowering the women through the programmes like Ehasaas and Akhuwat. Besides, loans were also available for disabled persons. Similar, loans were available for women at 2 per cent less than market rates, he added.

He said Pakistan had handled the COVID situation wisely and it was appreciated across the world.

Rotary Trustee Aziz Memon said they had established the first isolation center in the Sindh. Dialysis units and ventilators had also been given to hospitals.

Moreover, they had trained female bikers had been trained, he added.