UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Appreciates Rotary's Efforts For Improving Health Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:11 PM

President appreciates Rotary's efforts for improving health sector

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appreciated the Rotary for its efforts taken in improving the health sector, particularly for polio eradication

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday appreciated the Rotary for its efforts taken in improving the health sector, particularly for polio eradication.

He was talking to a Rotary delegation, which called on him at the Governor House. The delegation comprised of Rotary Trustee Aziz Memon, Zonal Coordinator Sindh Masood Bhatti and District Convenor Farhan.

Dr Alvi said said the situation of basic health services was not upto the mark and poor women did not have access to medical facilities and lady health workers had to play a pivotal role in that regard, he added.

"We should focus on the preventive measures and we can offer incentives for vaccination," he added, maintaining that lady health workers and midwives could be trained for the baby healthcare as NAVTTC and TEVTA had huge number of training programmes.

Dr Alvi said the government had allocated huge funds for empowering the women through the programmes like Ehasaas and Akhuwat. Besides, loans were also available for disabled persons. Similar, loans were available for women at 2 per cent less than market rates, he added.

He said Pakistan had handled the COVID situation wisely and it was appreciated across the world.

Rotary Trustee Aziz Memon said they had established the first isolation center in the Sindh. Dialysis units and ventilators had also been given to hospitals.

Moreover, they had trained female bikers had been trained, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Governor Polio Poor Women Market Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

12 minutes ago

Tawazun and Saab share a rich history of success

12 minutes ago

Mubadala-owned Yahsat announces intention to list ..

26 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, Seegene MoU to offer molecular dia ..

27 minutes ago

Activists From Cambodian NGO Mother Nature Accused ..

54 seconds ago

Pfizer to supply 13 mln doses to Pakistan

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.