Open Menu

President Appreciates Security Forces For Operations Against Fitna Al Khawarij

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 11:07 PM

President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij

President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for different successful operations against Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for different successful operations against Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He lauded the security forces for killing nine Khawarij during the operations.

He paid tribute to two brave Jawans who embraced martyrdom during the operation in North Waziristan.

The President commended Lance Naik Sabir Afridi and Sepoy Farhad Ali Toori for their patriotism and courage.

He paid tribute to the brave sons of the soil for offering their lives for the country.

He said the valiant armed forces were carrying out successful operations to crush the Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij.

He reiterated the determination to continue action against terrorism till its complete eradication.

The whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He prayed for the elevation of the rank of the martyrs in Jannah and the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

Recent Stories

President appreciates security forces for operatio ..

President appreciates security forces for operations against Fitna al Khawarij

1 minute ago
 CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking departmen ..

CTD arrest suspect accused for attacking department's team

1 minute ago
 PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna ..

PM commends security forces for eliminating Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists

2 minutes ago
 Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with ..

Wali criticizes PTI for making false promises with people

2 minutes ago
 Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with res ..

Exhibition “Moment in Time” concludes with resounding success at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: ..

Motorbikes to enhance capacity of Livestock dept: Minister Kirmani

2 minutes ago
NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid In ..

NA lawmakers laud armed forces, urge unity amid Indian aggression

9 minutes ago
 Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death ..

Journalist Achar Khaskheli remembered on his death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing M ..

PAC Sub-Committee reviews audit paras of Housing Ministry

12 minutes ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: B ..

Punjab govt making efforts to preserve heritage: Bhutta

12 minutes ago
 SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digita ..

SBP launches nationwide campaign to promote digital payments at cattle markets

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan