President appreciates security forces for successful operation against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Monday appreciated the security forces for a successful operation against Khawarij in Bagh, district Khyber.

He lauded the security forces for killing 10 Khawarij during the operation.

He said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were undertaking successful operations to eliminate Fitna Al-Khawarij.

He reiterated the determination to continue operations till the eradication of terrorism.

He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.