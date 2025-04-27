Open Menu

President Appreciates Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Khawarij

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday appreciated the security forces for their three successful operations against Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He commended the security forces for killing 15 Khawarij during the operations.

He paid tribute to the two brave Jawans for embracing martyrdom during operation in North Waziristan.

He lauded the bravery and patriotism of Lance Naik Usman Mohmand and Sepoy Imran Khan.

He praised the brave sons of the nation for sacrificing their lives for the country.

The President said the brave armed forces of Pakistan were conducting successful operations for defeating Fitna al-Khawarij.

He reiterated his determination to continue operations till the complete elimination of terrorism.

The whole nation stood with its security forces in the war against terrorism, he remarked.

President Asif Zardari prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved heirs.

