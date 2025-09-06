President approves 180 day special remission in sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) (Please post on website)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a special remission of 180 days in sentences for eligible prisoners under article 45 of the Constitution.

This decision was taken on the advice of the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet, which had originally recommended a 100-day remission. After due consultation, and in a spirit of mercy and compassion, the Prime Minister concurred with the President’s proposal to enhance this remission to 180 days.

The special remission will apply to prisoners meeting the prescribed criteria under the law, while those convicted of serious crimes such as murder, terrorism, espionage, and major financial offenses will remain excluded.