ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday accorded his approval to the appointment of Ahad Khan Cheema as Advisor to the Prime Minister.

The president accorded his approval on the advice of prime minister under Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.