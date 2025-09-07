President approves Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill 2025. “Following his approval, the duties will be effective from July 1, 2020. The bill was sent to the President after it was adopted by the National Assembly and Senate,” President Secretariat Press Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release.

It further said that the bill was approved to provide legal clarity regarding the imposition of anti-dumping duties on projects funded by the Chinese grants.

The decision for this amendment was made during the progress review meeting of Gwadar projects in October 2022.