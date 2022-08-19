UrduPoint.com

President Approves Appointment Of 128 Lawyers As Additional, Deputy & Assistant Attorneys-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 03:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of 128 lawyers as additional, deputy and assistant attorneys-general at various stations, the President House said Friday.

The president also approved the removal of the existing 118 Additional Attorney-General, Deputy Attorney General, and Assistant Attorney-General from their posts.

The transfer of Chaudhry Amir Rehman from Additional Attorney-General-IV, Islamabad to Additional Attorney-General-I, Islamabad has also been approved.

Also, the president gave approval to the transfer of Mirza Nasr Ahmed from Additional Attorney-General-I, Lahore to Additional Attorney-General-II, Lahore.

The notification of the appointment of Wazir Walayat Ali as Deputy Attorney-General, Gilgit-Baltistan has been retrieved.

The president approved the notifications regarding appointments and removal under the Central Law Officers Ordinance, and on the summary forwarded by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

