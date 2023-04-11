President approves appointment of 6 additional judges in Sindh High Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of six additional judges in the Sindh High Court.

The appointment of Amjad Ali Bohio, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Khadim Hussain Soomro, Arbab Ali Hakro, Jawad Akbar Sarwana, and Sana Akram Minhas as additional judges in the Sindh High Court was approved for one year.

The president extended approval of the appointments on the advice of the prime minister under Article 175-A of the constitution.