President approves appointment of AAGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of two Assistant Attorney Generals (AAGs) for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The president accorded his approval to the appointments of Muhammad Zulqarnain and Shehbaz Ahmed Tabbasum as AAGs under Section 2 (A) of the Central Law Officers Ordinance 1970, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.