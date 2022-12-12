UrduPoint.com

President Approves Appointment Of AAGs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 11:38 PM

President approves appointment of AAGs

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of two Assistant Attorney Generals (AAGs) for Islamabad and Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved the appointment of two Assistant Attorney Generals (AAGs) for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The president accorded his approval to the appointments of Muhammad Zulqarnain and Shehbaz Ahmed Tabbasum as AAGs under Section 2 (A) of the Central Law Officers Ordinance 1970, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

2 minutes ago
 Dinamo Zagreb -- cradle of Croatia's World Cup tea ..

Dinamo Zagreb -- cradle of Croatia's World Cup team

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Only Sending Material to Ukraine Wor ..

Biden Says US Only Sending Material to Ukraine Worth Billions of Dollars, Not Tr ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for providing better treatments to ps ..

Commissioner for providing better treatments to psychiatric patients

34 minutes ago
 EU Special Representative to Travel to Kosovo Ahea ..

EU Special Representative to Travel to Kosovo Ahead of EU Council on Thursday - ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.