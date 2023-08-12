Open Menu

President Approves Appointment Of Anwaarul Haq Kakar As Caretaker PM

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday signed a summary to approve the appointment of Anwaar-ul-Haq as the caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Earlier, a summary containing the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was sent to the President House after the prime minister and opposition leader Raja Riaz, of the outgoing National Assembly, agreed on the nomination of Senator Kakar and jointly signed the summary.

