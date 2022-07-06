ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of the additional judges of Balochistan High Court.

The appointed additional judges include Advocate Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Advocate Gul Hassan Tarin, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Sardar Ahmed Aleemi.

The president gave the approval on the recommendation of the prime minister in accordance with Article 175 of the Constitution.