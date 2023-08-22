Open Menu

President Approves Appointment Of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 06:49 PM

President approves appointment of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The president accorded his approval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, senior Puisne Judge, has been working as Acting CJ Peshawar High Court.

