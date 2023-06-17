President approves appointment of Rector of Hyderabad Institute for Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to the appointment of Saeeduddin Shaikh as Rector Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences.

The appointment was granted under section 13 of the Hyderabad Institute for Technology and Management Sciences Act, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The president approved the appointment after holding interviews with three candidates recommended for the post of rector by the search committee.