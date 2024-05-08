President Approves Appointment Of Rubina Khalid As BISP Chairperson
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday approved the appointment of Rubina Khalid as Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)
He also accepted the resignation of Dr Amjad Saqib from his position as Chairperson, a press release issued by the President House said.
The president approved the appointment under Section 5(3) of the Benazir Income Support Programme Act 2010.
