ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the appointment of Senator Shahadat Awan as Minister of State.

The President gave the approval on the advice of the Prime Minister under article 92(1) of the Constitution.