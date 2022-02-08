President approves appointment of three additional judges at Peshawar High Court

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of three additional judges at the Peshawar High Court.

Kamran Hayat Mian Khel, Mohammad Ijaz Khan and Mohammad Fahim Wali have been appointed as additional judges at Peshawar High Court for one year.

The appointment has been made under Article 175 of the Constitution.

