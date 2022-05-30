UrduPoint.com

President Approves Baligh's Appointment As Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 04:54 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as Governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday approved the appointment of Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as Governor Punjab.

The president accorded his approval on the advice of the prime minister in terms of Article 48 (1) read with Article 101 (1) and Article 101 (5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

