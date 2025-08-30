President approves change in 11th NFC constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a change in the constitution of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC).

“The change became necessary after the Government of Balochistan revised its nomination, recommending Mahfooz Ali Khan as its non-ex officio member in the 11th NFC.

The President accorded approval to this nomination, superseding the earlier approval,” the President's Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Moreover, the president has also given his assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as passed by the Parliament.