Open Menu

President Approves Change In 11th NFC Constitution

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM

President approves change in 11th NFC constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a change in the constitution of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC).

“The change became necessary after the Government of Balochistan revised its nomination, recommending Mahfooz Ali Khan as its non-ex officio member in the 11th NFC.

The President accorded approval to this nomination, superseding the earlier approval,” the President's Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Moreover, the president has also given his assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as passed by the Parliament.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

13 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

13 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

13 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

13 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

13 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

13 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

13 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

13 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan