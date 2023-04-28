- Home
President Approves Code Of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill, 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave assent to the Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill, 2023.
He approved the Bill in exercise of Article 75 of the constitution, the President House said.
