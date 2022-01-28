UrduPoint.com

President Approves Commissioning Of Helicopters In Pakistan Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022

President approves commissioning of helicopters in Pakistan Navy

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of ten Qatari Sea King helicopters in the Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of ten Qatari Sea King helicopters in the Pakistan Navy.

The helicopters inducted in the airborne fleet of Pakistan Navy have been gifted by the Qatari Air Force.

The President approved their commission on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 243 of the Constitution.

>