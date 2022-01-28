President approves commissioning of helicopters in Pakistan Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of ten Qatari Sea King helicopters in the Pakistan Navy.

The helicopters inducted in the airborne fleet of Pakistan Navy have been gifted by the Qatari Air Force.

The President approved their commission on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 243 of the Constitution.