ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave assent to the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The Bill is aimed at amending the Anti-Electronic Crimes Act 2016, Pakistan Penal Code 1860, and Qanun-e-Shahadat 1984.

The president approved the Bill on the prime minister's advice under Article-75 of the Constitution.