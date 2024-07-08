Open Menu

President Approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 11:51 PM

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday approved the Election (Amendment) Bill 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday approved the Election (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Through the Election Amendment Bill, the amendments were made in the section 140 of the Election Act 2017.

After the amendment, the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court will be consulted in case of appointment of a serving judge in the Election Tribunal, a press release issued by the President House said.

The president extended the approval of the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.

After the president's approval, the Election Bill has become an Act.

The Election Amendment Bill was passed by the National Assembly on June 28 and by the Senate on July 8.

