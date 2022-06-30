- Home
President Approves Finance Bill 2022
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 11:09 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved finance bill 2022
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved finance bill 2022.
He gave the approval of the finance bill under article 73 and 75 of the constitution.
