President approves Finance Bill (Supplementary) 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday granted his approval to the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2022 under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The Finance Bill was adopted by the National Assembly on January 13, a press release said.