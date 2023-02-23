UrduPoint.com

President Approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

February 23, 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

The approval has been given in accordance with Article 75 of the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2023) President Arif Alvi has accorded approval to Finance Supplementary Bill 2023.

The approval has been given in accordance with Article 75 of the constitution.

The bill envisages additional taxes and duties of one hundred and seventy billion rupees to meet the understanding reached with the International Monetary Fund for the Extended Fund Facility.

