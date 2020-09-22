UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Approves ICT Rights Of Persons With Disabilities Bill 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:00 PM

President approves ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020.

The Bill will help protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities in the society in accordance with Islamic injunctions and Constitutional clauses, said a press release issued by the President's Media Office here.

Related Topics

2020 Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

SEC establishes Ports, Border Checkpoints Committe ..

21 minutes ago

NAB calls LESCO's senior management over alleged c ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to welcome investment for solar panels ..

2 minutes ago

US Darknet Global Probe Leads to 170 Opioid Traffi ..

2 minutes ago

Enemies trying to damage Pakistan, institutions: S ..

2 minutes ago

Monfils bows out in first round of Hamburg ATP eve ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.