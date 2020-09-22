President approves ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020.

The Bill will help protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities in the society in accordance with Islamic injunctions and Constitutional clauses, said a press release issued by the President's Media Office here.