President Approves Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday approved Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
The bill aims to introduce amendments to the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act 2015.
The president extended the approval of the Bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.
