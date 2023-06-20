UrduPoint.com

President Approves Maternity And Paternity Leave Bill

Published June 20, 2023

President approves Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023.

Under the Bill, the women employees of the public and private departments under administrative control of the Federal Government will be entitled to avail maternity leave with full pay for three times during service - 180 days for first time, 120 days for second time and 90 days for third time.

Similarly, the male employees will be entitled to avail paternity leave of 30 days only for three times.

In case of violation, imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine of up to Rs 100,000 or both can be imposed.

The president approved the Bill under the Article 75 of the Constitution.

