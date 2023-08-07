President approves National Logistic Corporation Bill, 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday gave his assent to National Logistic Corporation Bill, 2023.

The bill is aimed at establishing National Logistic Corporation, the President House press wing said.

The president approved the bill in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 75 of the Constitution.