President Approves Pakistan Maritime Bill, 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave assent to the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023.
The president approved the Bill under Article 75 of the constitution, President House told.
