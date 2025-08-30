Open Menu

President Approves Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari has assented to the Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as passed by Parliament.

"The Act strengthens measures against smuggling and illegal operation of petrol pumps.

It empowers Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Customs Authorities to confiscate illegal petroleum products and vehicles, introduces IT-based tracking, and enhances penalties for violations," President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The legislation is expected to modernize petroleum sector regulation, improve transparency, and strengthen the government’s efforts against smuggling and tax evasion.

