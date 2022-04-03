UrduPoint.com

President Approves PM's Advice To Dissolve NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

President approves PM's advice to dissolve NA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly.

The president accorded his approval to the prime minister's advice 'under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan', the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Earlier, in a televised address to the nation, the prime minister announced that he had sent an advice to the president to dissolve the National Assembly, paving way for holding of fresh election in the country.

