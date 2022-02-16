President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved reconstitution of the Board of Benazir Income Support Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved reconstitution of the Board of Benazir Income Support Programme.

The president, who is also the Chief Patron of BISP, approved the reconstitution of the Board under Section 5 of the Benazir Income Support Act.

Of the 11 board members, two will be replaced while the remaining nine will serve for another three years.

Sania Riffat and Usman Hassan will join the board as private members, replacing Khawar Mumtaz and Qazi Azmat Issa, respectively.

The reshuffle of the board was approved on the recommendation of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division.