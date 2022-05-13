UrduPoint.com

President Approves Reconstitution Of CCI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

President approves reconstitution of CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests, on the advice of the prime minister.

Approved by the president under Article 153 of the constitution, the CCI would be headed by the prime minister and would comprise the chief ministers of four provinces besides three Federal ministers.

Three federal ministers would also be part of the Council who were nominated by the prime minister.

The federal ministers include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, and Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

