President Approves Reconstitution Of CCI

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

President approves reconstitution of CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday approved reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on the advice of the prime minister.

The president gave the approval under Article 153 of the Constitution.

The CCI would be headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan while the chief ministers of the four provinces and three federal ministers would be members of the council.

The three federal cabinet members include Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Minister of Privatization, and Minister of Law and Justice.

