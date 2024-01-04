Open Menu

President Approves Reconstitution Of Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

President approves reconstitution of Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal.

The president also approved the appointment of Islamabad High Court judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as Chairman of Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal.

According to a statement issued by the President House, Justice Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan would be the member of the Tribunal.

The president approved the reconstitution under section 3 of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal Act 2016.

President Alvi approved the reconstitution of the tribunal on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister 2016 Islamabad High Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

21 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

1 hour ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

2 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

16 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan