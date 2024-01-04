President approves reconstitution of Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal.

The president also approved the appointment of Islamabad High Court judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as Chairman of Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal.

According to a statement issued by the President House, Justice Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan would be the member of the Tribunal.

The president approved the reconstitution under section 3 of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Services Tribunal Act 2016.

President Alvi approved the reconstitution of the tribunal on the advice of the Prime Minister.