Open Menu

President Approves Reconstitution Of National Economic Council

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

President approves reconstitution of National Economic Council

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC)-a constitutional entity responsible for evaluating the country's economic condition and devising strategies to promote equitable development and regional balance.

The president approved the reconstitution of the 13-member body by exercising Article 156 of the Constitution.

The Council would be led by Prime Minister with chief ministers of all the provinces and representatives of caretaker governments of the Federal government and the provincial governments as its members.

According to a statement issued by the President House press wing, caretaker minister for power, industry, commerce and investment S.

M. Tanvir would be the member of the Council from Punjab province, minister for finance, revenue, planning and development Muhammad Yunus Dhagha would be member of NEC from Sindh province.

Similarly minister for finance, excise, taxation and narcotics Ahmed Rasool Bangash would be member of the Council from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and minister for finance and revenue Amjad Rasheed from Balochistan.

Federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives, minister for communication, railway and maritime affairs, and federal minister for power and petroleum would also be part of the NEC.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Commerce All From Government Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

13 minutes ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

53 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

1 hour ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

4 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

4 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan