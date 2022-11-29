ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi approved regularization of three additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC), the President House said Tuesday.

The additional judges include Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justicr Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

The president gave the approval under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution.