UrduPoint.com

President Approves Release Of Rs 257.553 Mn Funds For GB Council's Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 11:06 PM

President approves release of Rs 257.553 mn funds for GB Council's projects

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved release of funds worth Rs 257.553 million for Gilgit-Baltistan Council's ongoing development projects and consultancy charges on the advice of the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday approved release of funds worth Rs 257.553 million for Gilgit-Baltistan Council's ongoing development projects and consultancy charges on the advice of the prime minister.

Approval was granted for the release of said amount from the GB Council's consolidated fund and under Article 121 of Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Gilgit Baltistan 2018 From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

13 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

21 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

21 minutes ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

23 minutes ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

25 minutes ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.